Join the Women’s Rugby World Cup Fan Zone party this summer!

As Brighton & Hove gears up to welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, exciting plans have been unveiled for the city’s official Fan Zone. Tickets for the two matches taking place at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium are almost sold out, but fans without tickets can soak up the tournament atmosphere and watch the games live for free on a big screen at Victoria Gardens instead.

The Fan Zone, which will be open from 4 to 7 September, features a range of free entertainment, sports and games, as well as food and drink from local business operators.

The four-day family-friendly Fan Zone will offer residents, friends and visiting rugby fans the chance to get together and celebrate being part of a world class women’s sporting event.

Council Leader Bella Sankey said: “Following the overwhelming success of England’s Lionesses becoming European champions for a second time, we are thrilled to be part of the world’s next major women’s sporting event and to welcome the Red Roses to the city.

Young rugby players enjoying the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy tour earlier this years.

“We are determined for residents and visitors to have the chance to come together and celebrate this once-in-a-generation event.

“Brighton & Hove is known as a diverse place with a passion for culture, creativity and quirkiness – and our Fan Zone will reflect this.

“We’ll be pulling out the stops to make sure visitors from all nations feel at home, while inspiring women and girls from the city and beyond to get involved with rugby.”

Free activities on offer at the four-day Fan Zone include: dance classes, sports and games, friendship bracelet and badge making, face paint and glitter, live music, DJs and more.

See the full programme here: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/womens-rugby-world-cup-2025

Matches being hosted at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium are:

Saturday 6 September England vs Australia (kick-off 5pm)

Sunday 7 September New Zealand vs Ireland (kick-off 2.45pm)

The four visiting teams include the current World Cup title holders, New Zealand, while England’s Red Roses enter the tournament as the highest-ranking England team (either men’s or women’s) in history.