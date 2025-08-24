Jonquil wins Celebration Mile - 57 pictures as Goodwood’s bank holiday festival ends on high note

Colin Keane rode the Andrew Balding-trained 3/1 chance to victory in the Virgin Bet Celebration Mile at Goodwood on the final day of a fine weekend’s racing on the Downs.

After suffering defeats at Royal Ascot over six furlongs and at Goodwood over seven furlongs in the Lennox Stakes a month ago, the son of Lope De Vega relished this second try at a mile on the Sussex Downs.

See pictures from Sunday at Goodwood – by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked.

Jonquil went past Ralph Beckett’s Saqqara Sands late on to win by a neck and Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager, told Racing TV: “It’s a huge result and credit to Andrew and the team down at Kingsclere.

“He was nearly a Classic winner but for the barest of margins and obviously we then made an error of judgement dropping him back to six furlongs and it’s just taken us a little while to get him back on track.

“He’s firmly back on track today and the great thing was Colin felt he could maybe get a little bit further, which opens a few more avenues. We’ll have to look at the programme book and see what’s available, but he’s definitely a horse you who you wouldn’t shy away from another furlong.”

The Group 3 Virgin Bet Prestige Fillies' Stakes was also on the Sunday card and went to Precise (5/2), ridden by Wayne Lordan for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

There were also Sunday wins for Tribal Chief, Flash Harry, Ancient Egypt, Forever Penywern and Belgravian.

It rounded off an excellent weekend at Goodwood when large crowds enjoyed warm sunshine, exciting racing and plenty of off-track entertainment.

They next race at Goodwood on Tuesday, September 2.

