Judo ace Emily is a Bridgeview battler

Bridgeview Judo Club’s Emily Charman had a very tough day at a recent competition, but showed real grit and determination to come out smiling the other side.

Emily headed to the Kent International competition in Gillingham to compete in her first event at this higher level. She had a small pool of players to contend with but all were of a high calibre and Emily had to use all her experience and ability to remain in the bouts.

Whilst she was unable to take the lead in her fights, Emily went the distance in every fight she had, often coming back to level the score, and only lost on minor scores.

She fought valiantly, using a variety of excellent defensive techniques and trying out several of her own attacks. The day ended with her gaining more in experience than points, but she still came away with a deserved bronze medal for her efforts and will now look to forthcoming events in the new judo year.

Emily with her medal

Emily's coaches were very proud of her spirit and especially the fact she came away still smiling and pleased with her performance!

Anyone who is interested in starting judo, please contact the club at [email protected] – visitors and new players are always welcome.