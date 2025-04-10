Judoka achieve success in Sussex

Senior club members pulled off spectacular individual wins to claim Sussex Senior Trophy for the most Gold Medals

A Skilled, enthusiastic 8 person Team took part in The Sussex Trials on 6th April. Being a smaller Team they were not expecting to Walk away with The New Sussex Senior Trophy.

Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different Competition areas at the same time. It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from the Members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades. Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May. The club which is over 50yrs old meets at New Park Centre Chichester on Monday and Friday eves. Visit www.Chichesterjudoclub.org.uk for a Free Trial session.