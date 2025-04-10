Judoka achieve success in Sussex

By karen french
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
Senior club members pulled off spectacular individual wins to claim Sussex Senior Trophy for the most Gold Medals

A Skilled, enthusiastic 8 person Team took part in The Sussex Trials on 6th April. Being a smaller Team they were not expecting to Walk away with The New Sussex Senior Trophy.

Rhian Hooker - gold

Ellie Sherrett/Army. gold and best female technique of the day!

Sussex Squad members

Robbie Smith gold

John Rowland - silver

Nathaniel Spreckley - gold

Ismail Movlaev - gold

Hristo receiving his meal

Josh Edwards - so close at his first competition

Hristo Mayer took bronze in juniors section

Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different Competition areas at the same time. It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from the Members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades. Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May. The club which is over 50yrs old meets at New Park Centre Chichester on Monday and Friday eves. Visit www.Chichesterjudoclub.org.uk for a Free Trial session.

