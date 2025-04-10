Judoka achieve success in Sussex
A Skilled, enthusiastic 8 person Team took part in The Sussex Trials on 6th April. Being a smaller Team they were not expecting to Walk away with The New Sussex Senior Trophy.
Rhian Hooker - gold
Ellie Sherrett/Army. gold and best female technique of the day!
Robbie Smith gold
John Rowland - silver
Nathaniel Spreckley - gold
Ismail Movlaev - gold
Josh Edwards - so close at his first competition
Hristo Mayer took bronze in juniors section
Coach Trevor Mossop had a busy day as some competitors were fighting on different Competition areas at the same time. It was a culmination of hours of training and dedication from the Members and has spurred them on to achieve other accolades. Medalists will now be selected to fight for Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Team Championships in May. The club which is over 50yrs old meets at New Park Centre Chichester on Monday and Friday eves. Visit www.Chichesterjudoclub.org.uk for a Free Trial session.