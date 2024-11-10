Jump racing in pictures: 29 shots from a November afternoon's action at Fontwell Park

There were wins for Electric Mason, West Orchard, Ri Na Cuirte, Double Powerful, Pawpaw and Officer Of State – three of those having been picked out in the selections on this website on Thursday.

Six different jockeys were in the honours, as were six different trainers.

Next up at Fontwell is one of their biggest races of the year – the Southern National, next Sunday (Nov 17).

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

November jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

