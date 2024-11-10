November jump racing at Fontwell ParkNovember jump racing at Fontwell Park
November jump racing at Fontwell Park

Jump racing in pictures: 29 shots from a November afternoon's action at Fontwell Park

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:29 BST
An absorbing afternoon’s jump racing was enjoyed by a good-sized crowd at Fontwell Park.

There were wins for Electric Mason, West Orchard, Ri Na Cuirte, Double Powerful, Pawpaw and Officer Of State – three of those having been picked out in the selections on this website on Thursday.

Six different jockeys were in the honours, as were six different trainers.

Next up at Fontwell is one of their biggest races of the year – the Southern National, next Sunday (Nov 17).

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

