Junior golfers flock to Cottesmore for popular open

Cottesmore GC Junior and Academy Open surpassed all expectations this year by hosting over 130 juniors from 31 golf clubs.

Through careful planning, Cottesmore GC delivered a showpiece event that highlighted the strength of Junior Golf at Cottesmore and Sussex.

They successfully secured financial sponsorship from Evolin Brokers, Ashdown Lofts, CC Golf Academy, Cottesmore GC and the Members and Parents of Cottesmore GC, which hosted Junior Golfers with recognised handicaps of 36.4 or below, on the Cottesmore Griffin course (18-hole championship course).

Budding golfers with a higher handicap or no handicap were invited to play in the Academy Open, sponsored by CC Golf Academy on the Cottesmore’s 9-hole Phoenix course (played from the junior blue tees).

Winners at the Cottesmore Junior Open and Academy Open | Submitted photos

Cottesmore attracted 67 juniors within the Junior Open, and 65 juniors within the Academy Open.

The day was cloudy and slightly drizzly, but the course played well.

In the Junior Open, with support from Evolin Brokers, Ashdown Lofts, CC Golf Academy, Cottesmore GC, and Members and Parents of Cottesmore GC, there was a strong breadth of honours.

Boys Gross Winner – Leo Cahi (Cottesmore); Girls Gross Winner – Darci Lewis-Bradbury (Dyke); Net Winner - Lucas Taylor (Cottesmore); Boys Stableford Winner – Henry Cunningham (Cottesmore); Girls Stableford Winner – Sophie Kincaid (Reigate Hill).

Winner – Darci Lewis-Bradbury of Dyke GC

In the Academy Open, sponsored by CC Golf Academy, there was a strong selection of prizes for various age groups.

Overall Winner - Alex Romanowski (Brighton & Hove); Under 5s - Arty Denton (Lottbridge); Under 7s - Benjamin Gilligan (Cottesmore); Under 9s - Alex Romanowski (Brighton & Hove); Under 11s - Saneesh Patel (Cottesmore); Under 13s - Archie Jones (Cottesmore); Under 16s - Jesse Wilkes (East Sussex National; Girls U9s - Lottie Hopkins (Cottesmore); Girls U16s - Sienna Teasdale (Cottesmore)

Cottesmore Junior Organiser Mandeep Dhami said: "It was great to see so many kids of a wide age spectrum, and varying levels of ability, coming together to play golf.”