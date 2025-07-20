Junior National Schools Championships hosted by Itchenor Sailing Club

Despite some challenging wind conditions, the Race Team managed to get six great races away and the young competitors rose to the occasion, with exciting and high calibre racing across the fleet.

Defending champion Cassius Day from Ryde School, crewed by Fallon Day, retained his title in style with a near-perfect scoreline of five bullets and a third place across the six races. Their consistent dominance reaffirmed their place at the top of junior school sailing.

The contest for the remaining podium positions was closely fought, with Zoe Lomas-Clarke and Will Ahlheid of Weydon School finishing second, just ahead of Thomas Knight and Ted Reynolds from Chichester Free School, who took third overall.

The Junior National Schools Championships play a vital role in developing the UK’s youth sailing talent, and 2025’s edition was yet another showcase of the passion, skill and sportsmanship of the next generation.

With the wind holding steady at 15–19 knots, 80 of the 89 boats took to the start line for Race 1. Zoe Lomas-Clarke and Wil Ahlheid from Weydon School took an early lead up the first beat and held off the chasing pack, led by local sailors Rupert and Felix Garlick from Chichester Free School.

Race 2 saw the Uniform Flag catch out a couple of boats at the start. Cassius and Fallon Day (Ryde School) and Thomas Knight and Ted Reynolds (Chichester Free School) battled up the first beat, before Cassius and Fallon pulled away downwind to hold off a spirited challenge from Thomas and Ted.

In Race 3, with the tide beginning to ebb, sailors had to fight hard to stay behind the line at the start. Leading boats chose the channel to benefit from the tidal flow up the beat. Cassius and Fallon led from the front, chased by Zoe and Wil, Thomas and Ted, and Rafe Bradley and Hannah Yates. But the leaders couldn’t be caught, leaving the rest to battle for podium positions. Zoe and Wil, along with Thomas and Ted, edged out Rafe and Hannah to round out the top three.

Day 2 – Races 4 to 6 With the forecast looking increasingly ominous, all eyes were on the weather. After discussion with schools and the race committee, the RO made the call to proceed, aiming to complete the full six-race programme.

Race 4 saw Cassius and Fallon continue their impressive performance with another dominant win. Zoe and Wil kept the pressure on, while Oscar Lay and Billy Hoodless (RGSG) sailed a strong race to take third place and threaten the leaders’ dominance.

Race 5 followed a similar pattern, with the wind holding and the tide easing. Cassius and Fallon extended their lead once again, leaving the rest to fight for second. Thomas and Ted secured their only podium of the day, closely followed by Zoe and Wil.

Race 6 brought high drama, with a remarkable 19 Black Flags issued after the first general recall — including to Zoe and Wil, effectively handing the regatta win to Cassius and Fallon. They sealed the deal with yet another race victory, meaning Cassius successfully defended his 2024 title, this time with family crew Fallon. The BFD mayhem opened the door for a surprise podium finish by Freddie Jones and Freddy Woodruff (Churcher’s College), with Oscar and Billy picking up another solid result in third.

Many thanks to Magic Marine for sponsoring the event and the prizes, to Paul Ward (RO) and the race management team for running an excellent regatta, to the Itchenor house Team lead by the exceptional Chef Danny for providing breakfast and post-race supper for 180 competitors, teachers and helps each day, and, finally, to all the teachers and parents who supported the sailors.

Final Results 1st – Cassius & Fallon Day (Ryde School) – Feva Event Trophy Winners 2nd – Zoe Lomas-Clarke & Wil Ahlheid (Weydon School) 3rd – Thomas Knight & Ted Reynolds (Chichester Free School) 4th – Rafe Bradley & Hannah Yates (Cowes Enterprise School) 5th – Freddie Jones & Freddy Woodruff (Churcher’s College)

All-Girl Prize: Iris Pearce & Ava Popova (Sevenoaks School) Team Prize (best 3 boats from a school): Chichester Free School (Thomas Knight & Ted Reynolds, Rupert & Felix Garlick, Callum Aldridge & Arthur Reynold).

1 . Contributed RS Feva Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed RS Feva Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed RS Feva Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted