Junior players shine in George Lewis Handicap Pairs at Pulborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pulborough's three junior lads showed their steel against some experienced club players this week in League matches and the Handicap Pairs!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trip to Norfolk BC in Littlehampton would usually be a lovely day out at the seaside, but the weather put pay to that for Thursday's Brookes Motors League match at 2pm!

The first third of the match looked promising, with Phil Floyd's triple of Alfie Fuller and Nicola Pells winning the majority of their ends, whilst Pulborough's second triple struggled to adjust to the slow pace of the green, but when the heavens opened, the match was abandoned after 9 ends and the points were split, giving Pulborough a further 3 League points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the season drawing to a close, it's getting tight at the top of the Men's West Sussex Bowls League, so a strong result was needed in Saturday's home match against the Witterings.

Dave Fuller and Jacob Pells receiving the George Lewis Handicap Pairs tankards from Jenny Usherwood.

The fast pace of the green suited the home side, with all 4 rinks leading from the start. Steve Adsett and team battled their way to a 20 shot to 16 win, whilst Matt Ives and his team of Melvin Green, Ray Hall and Dave Cobbold started strongly, but got stuck on 21 shots, allowing the Witterings to pull back to within 6, only to lose the last 3 ends giving Pulborough a 29/15 win.

Malcolm Gray, Paul Leatherbarrow, Marc Pells and Christian Bushell found their lines and pace in the last 11 ends to win by 24 shots to 11, but Top rink went to Club Captain John Brown, Juniors Alfie Fuller and Jacob Pells and Trevor Bushell as number 3, who dominated their match from the start, finishing on an impressive 26 shots to 10!

After the match presentations were made to Steve Adsett, Ray Knight, Ian Younger and Dave Fuller, for their Hotshot (maximum 8 shots scored in an end), that they achieved playing against Storrington on July 18 and Matt Ives and Jane Gray, who scored a Hotshot in their National Mixed Pairs match in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday saw the second year of the George Lewis Handicap Pairs, where teams have a combined handicap, which determines how many extra shots or less shots they need to score over the 10 end match to beat their opponents.

Steve Adsett, Ray Knight, Dave Fuller and Ian Younger receiving their "Hotshot" certificates.

Teams are knocked out in each round, leaving the top 2 in the Final and the eventual winners. Two teams played a prelim earlier in the season, leaving 8 pairs to fight it out in hot conditions from midday.

After the first round, the junior team of Alfie Fuller/Christian Bushell, played Ray Hall and Dave Cobbold in the Semi Final, only losing out by a single shot after playing a very high standard of bowls! Junior player Jacob Pells/Dave Fuller took on the experienced team of Steve Adsett and Trevor Bushell and the 7 shot head-start they carried into the match took them over the finishing line after a cracking final shot by Jacob.

The standard of play in the final, despite the sweaty conditions, was outstanding, with Jacob and Dave lifting the winners Tankards after playing 30 ends of bowls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was in memory of George Lewis, who loved to play at Pulborough BC and sadly passed away in 2022, leaving two daughters, Jane who played in the competition and Jenny who presented the tankards on the family's behalf.

Next week will see two further League matches, a visit from members of all the combined Pulborough Churches and the Penny Rhoder Cup on Sunday from 2pm.