These are just some of the amazing runners taking part in the ALTRA Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, March 2 – and they all have a story behind their participation.

Stuart Taylor, 45, from Lancing, will be running the Brighton Half wearing a karaoke speaker backpack – and singing.

Stuart said: “I’ve always loved supporting the Brighton Half Marathon from the sidelines but last year I decided to run it myself and had the most wonderful time! This year I will be making life harder for myself… by wearing a speaker backpack and singing karaoke the whole way round.

He said: "I will be raising money for WaterAid, who have been close to my heart for over 20 years. WaterAid works with communities globally to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.

Stuart Taylor will be the race's karaoke king

"I have taken my karaoke speaker and microphone out on a few training runs including local Parkruns, and it’s been wonderful to see the joy (and surprise) spread by singing karaoke in public.

"I have been sharing my training on my socials which has really captured the imagination of the running community and given me a boost during training! I can’t wait to hit the streets of Brighton to belt out some classic hits to give a boost to fellow runners, entertain the crowds and raise some funds for WaterAid. I will have a second microphone so will be encouraging fellow runners (and spectators) to join me for a sing!"

Donate to his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/runningwhilesinging

Soph Cheesman, 31 and Hannah Brown, 32, from Brighton, are attempting a Guinness World Record – running the Altra Brighton Half Marathon 2025 three-legged.

Soph Cheesman and Hannah Brown, running in memory of Soph's grandad

Soph and Hannah will be running tied together at the wrists and ankles for the whole 13.1 miles just 20cm apart. Unbelievably their target time is only 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Soph and Hannah are raising money for Macmillan Cancer in memory of Soph’s grandad Robert Cheesman, who passed away from stomach cancer in December 2024.

Soph said: “He was a true legend and we miss him greatly! He competed regularly in the bathtub races held in Shoreham By-Sea and in fact he attempted a Guinness World Record to get across the channel in a bathtub. This was not achieved but was a great effort, so therefore in his memory we would like to complete one!”

See their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/hannahandsophsworldrecord1

Kayleigh Healy and Harry Sadighi-Azar, running to raise money for NeST, which helps those with Nephrotic Syndrome

Kayleigh Healy, 33, and Harry Sadighi-Azar, 37, from Brighton, are running the Altra Brighton Half Marathon to raise money and awareness for a charity called NeST which helps those with Nephrotic Syndrome.

Kayleigh says: “This is a cause very close to our hearts as my five-year-old niece, Amelie, was diagnosed with this debilitating kidney condition recently after spending 10 days in critical care, and our family has been on an emotional rollercoaster ever since. Nephrotic Syndrome affects about 1 in 100,000 people, many of which are young children like Amelie.

“This serious condition causes the kidneys to leak large amounts of protein into the urine, leading to swelling, increased risk of infections, and a multitude of other health challenges which can develop into a more serious case of needing a kidney transplant or dialysis.

"The unpredictability of relapses occurring in 60-90% of cases, leaves families like ours with a lot of uncertainty about the future. We want to raise funds for NeST, a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by Nephrotic Syndrome. NeST works tirelessly to increase awareness and fund essential research aimed at finding a cure.”

Carmen Somerset and Daniel Creed, running the morning after their wedding!

The JustGiving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kayleigh-healy-1731833508819

Pippa Watson, of Sussex, is an Animal Care Assistant at Raystede Centre for animal welfare and is running the Altra Brighton Half Marathon to raise money for the charity.

Pippa said: “Over the past year I have started running and I’m part of the Peacehaven Running Club. I’ve already taken part in a number of runs but I felt like I needed a challenge to keep me motivated and what better way than to sign up for the Brighton Half Marathon!”

“I decided to raise money for Raystede as I work within the CFS (Chelonia, Fowl & Smalls) team, so it is a cause that is very close to my heart.

"My section cares for a wide variety of small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, chickens, ducks, tortoises and terrapins, that are often forgotten, misunderstood or overlooked and so I hope to raise awareness about the joy their little personalities can bring to your life and help raise money for their ongoing care and rehabilitation whilst at Raystede.”

See the fundraising page at https://www.raystede.org/challenge-events/running/

Carmen Somerset, 40 and Daniel Creed, 44 from Hove, are running the Altra Brighton Half Marathon the morning after their wedding!

Carmen explains their story: “Daniel is the runner, I am the swimmer, although I used to run a lot, before swimming took over! After a busy summer training for, then swimming the English Channel (in a nutshell that’s 21-mile swim from near Dover to France) I wanted a ‘new’ goal - I needed something that was achievable and realistic but also a bit of a challenge and a change from what I had been previously training for.

"We were already going to Spain for the weekend in October, for a few days away with Daniel’s running group. Daniel was doing the half marathon and so I decided to do the 10 km. Training started in August for me, 12 weeks; Channel swim to 10k run, which was a lot harder than you might think!”

“From there it just evolved… I loved getting to a point of being able to run with Daniel. People talk about ‘couple goals’ and I have to say this is one of my favourite goals, it’s just great fun to be able to go out for a run together, we don’t always talk that much, sometimes we’re quite quiet but we’re together, supporting each other in different ways, enjoying the time and experience together.

"After the 10k I continued to run regularly to keep up this new run-fitness I had, whilst also planning our wedding for the end of February 2025.”

“It then dawned on us that Brighton Half Marathon was the day after our wedding party (how we missed that when planning I am not sure, as Daniel normally does that run most years!). Daniel thought that it might not go down too well with me, his new wife, if the morning after our wedding party he goes off to run the half marathon, but my thought was why don’t we both do it?!

“I have very fond memories of running Brighton Half Marathon years ago - I have done it a few times, and it’s a great run, with loads of support from the crowds and it’s our home turf! The Brighton Half Marathon is also the last race I did before I pulled away from run-training to focus on swimming, so it feels special and ‘full -circle’ to come back to run it again, with Daniel on what is a very special weekend for us.

"We will be running the 13.1 miles together as a very new Mr and Mrs with a ‘Just Married’ balloon, so do keep an eye out for us, we cannot wait!”

