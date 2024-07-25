Keeping up with the Kirbys: father and son's long distance running challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Like father like son they say, and that is certainly true of the Kirby’s , Neil Snr and Neil junior, who have made grueling long distance running in Eastbourne look like a stroll in the park.

Both are currently preparing for their latest efforts with Eastbourne hotelier Neil senior, training for a second world record for over 70’s 50 kilometres run on a treadmill on the terrace of the Langham Hotel on Saturday October 12. The starting pistol will be fired at 10am as the hotel owner bids to raise over £8,000 for his chosen charity, Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart’s “Race Against Dementia”

Meanwhile Neil Junior, who spends his life running and organising ultra-marathons, is preparing for the Beachy Head Marathon or 50k in October, an event which he was won for the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has just come off another major success, winning the famous Race to the Stones, from Lewknor to Lattin Down in Oxfordshire on July 13, well ahead of the 800 strong field, in the remarkable time of 3: 44: 47, well inside the course record.

Neil Junior running

Neil, like his dad, is serious about his sport and trains seven days a week, running 90 miles on the Southdowns whatever the weather.

He still has a few miles to go to catch up with his super fit father who, in 43 years of running, reckons to have covered over 100,000 miles, training and racing. That’s the equivalent of running round the world four times! What is more he does it all for charity, raising over £385,000 so far with another huge take up for his forthcoming charity attempt. And all this after a new hip 4 years ago and a triple hernia operation last year!

Neil has spent his entire life on his feet, having worked in top London hotels from the age of 15, going from washer up to General Manager at world renowned hotels before striking out with wife Wendy, when they bought the Langham Hotel on Eastbourne’s seafront 19 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Neils began their sporting lives as footballers with dad also trying his hand at boxing before discovering that running not only kept him fit but soothed the inner sole, while his son originally ran to keep fit for his favourite sport until he read a book by Dean Karnezes entitled “The Ultramarathon Man” and his life changed. Warning: Be careful what you read.

Neil Kirby Senior World Record attempt 12th October

Since then he has run and won some of the toughest challenges, especially those around his home area where he and his father train, including winning the South Downs and North Downs Way 100 miles and 50 miles races as well as the Beachy Head 50k, twice.