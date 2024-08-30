Kennett makes Eastbourne Eagles return for match at Iwade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Eagles favourite Ed Kennett will ride for the homeless club in a challenge match with Thurrock Hammers at Iwade on Sunday, September 22.

Kennett, who lives near Lewes, had four spells as an Eagle during their Arlington era, last riding for them in 2021.

Sussex Eagles Motorcycle Club spokesman Michael Gray said: “We know supporters are delighted that Ed will be riding for us at Iwade and it is a massive thank you from us to him for taking it on.”

He is part of a speedway dynasty that includes father Dave and uncles Barney and former World No2, the late Gordon Kennett.

Edward Kennett in Eagles action in 2021 | Picture by Mike Hinves

Eagles supporters are running a campaign to revive the sport at Arlington Stadium near Hailsham, with next month’s Iwade fixture the second match they will have staged at the north Kent venue this season.

In April, a crowd of around 750, including 365 Eagles supporters, saw the side return to the track for the first time since 2021 against Kent Kings.

Kennett was among the spectators that day but has been in grasstrack action this season, and retained his British Upright Championship title at the Isle of Wight.

Gray and co-organiser David Grayling are hoping for another big turn out of support at Iwade to strengthen their campaign for an ultimate return to Arlington, which last hosted speedway in 2021.

Eagles will be promoting the fixture with an exhibition, including speedway bikes, at Hastings United’s match with Chatham Town on September 14. The Pilot Field stadium hosted speedway in 1948-49.