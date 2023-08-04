King George Stakes and Magnolia Cup are Friday’s Glorious Goodwood highlights

The action starts at 1.50pm with the Coral Goodwood Handicap, followed by the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap), King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), l'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3), Ire-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Nursery Handicapand the Coral Handicap.
The week’s Group 1 races are behind us and the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes all lived up to expectations.
We will have updates from Friday at Goodwood on this page as the day unfolds – and on Satuday watch out for our charity tipping competition.
Bookmakers Coral – who are now the sponsor of Saturday’s big Stewards’ Cup, one of the week’s most popular contests, with 28 runners due to line up – have put up a £100 prize to go to a charity of the choice of the winner of our contest, which will be between Chichester Observer sports editor Steve Bone, Coral’s Dave Stevens, Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth, Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell and the Racing Post’s Mark Storey.
GOING NEWS FOR FRIDAY
The going for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is Soft, Good to Soft in places.
GoingStick at 06:55: 6.5
Weather
A dry day with sunny spells and a gentle breeze. Saturday looks to be wet in the morning with the odd sunny spell and showers in the afternoon.