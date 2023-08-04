BREAKING
King George Stakes and Magnolia Cup are Friday’s Glorious Goodwood highlights

It’s day four of five at Glorious Goodwood and the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes is the feature race of the day.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

The action starts at 1.50pm with the Coral Goodwood Handicap, followed by the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3), Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap), King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2), l'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3), Ire-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Nursery Handicapand the Coral Handicap.

The week’s Group 1 races are behind us and the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes all lived up to expectations.

Here’s how Thursday’s action unfolded and here is our Ladies’ Day picture gallery.

Jim Crowley riding Al Husn (blue/white) to win The Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday - who will be in the winners' enclosure on Friday? Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesJim Crowley riding Al Husn (blue/white) to win The Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday - who will be in the winners' enclosure on Friday? Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
We will have updates from Friday at Goodwood on this page as the day unfolds – and on Satuday watch out for our charity tipping competition.

Bookmakers Coral – who are now the sponsor of Saturday’s big Stewards’ Cup, one of the week’s most popular contests, with 28 runners due to line up – have put up a £100 prize to go to a charity of the choice of the winner of our contest, which will be between Chichester Observer sports editor Steve Bone, Coral’s Dave Stevens, Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth, Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell and the Racing Post’s Mark Storey.

GOING NEWS FOR FRIDAY

The going for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is Soft, Good to Soft in places.

GoingStick at 06:55: 6.5

Weather

A dry day with sunny spells and a gentle breeze. Saturday looks to be wet in the morning with the odd sunny spell and showers in the afternoon.

