Kings Head Canter back with a bang for 2021

The finishing line / Picture: Ron Hill

In 2019 the winners were Kevin Moore in a time of 14:58 and Caroline Hoyte and Maisie Trafford in the women’s race, both finishing in 18:03.

The organisers have issued a statement saying: “We are pleased to announce that this year’s Kings Head Canter 5K will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, 2021.

“With the UK progressing well along its roadmap out of Covid, the race is being planned to take place WITHOUT social distancing.

Runners and spectators at the 2019 event / Picture: Ron Hill

“This means that race numbers will be collected on the morning of the race, there will be a mass start at 11am, and runners will be able to congregate and socialise enjoying their free drink at the finish area without the need to quickly disperse upon finishing.”

The organisers stress that if social distancing is still required in England by then, changes will be made to the plans for the event to ensure it is still Covid-compliant.

They added: “This year will be the 23rd running of the Kings Head Canter 5K.

“Each year on the August Bank Holiday Monday, around 240 runners enjoy the great atmosphere of this well organised event, complete with barbecue and drinks at the finish.

“And for 2021 it is anticipated that the race will again be part of the Run Store Sussex Road Race Challenge.

“The 4,980m point to point course is an SEAA measured undulating rural course with an overall climb of 20 metres, starting in Chiddingly and finishing in East Hoathly.

“There are Jog Shop Brighton vouchers and Kings Head Canter unique trophies for first three finishers in the following categories: male, female, and over-40 age graded.

“The Kings Head Canter 5K is organised by the East Hoathly and Halland Carnival Society. Any money raised from the race is used to help organise the spectacular carnival that takes place in November each year, an event well worth attending.”