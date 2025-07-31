It is Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – but you might want to take your best brolly as well as donning your finest frock and fascinator.

Thursday at Glorious Goodwood is always a spectacle as ladies take centre stage, but today’s weather forecast is far from ideal, with heavy showers expected.

We’ll have all the updates from Goodwood on this page on a day when the Qatar Nassau Stakes is the racing highlight, backed up by the Richmond Stakes, Gordon Stakes and the annual Magnolia Cup charity race for amateur lady riders.

Here’s the news from Goodwood ahead of the big day…

The going for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, Thursday, July 31, is: Good, Good to Firm in places. GoingStick at 7.20am:

7.6

Showery rain, potentially heavy, is expected from mid-morning today (6-25mm). Friday and Saturday look dry with sunny spells.

Today’s market movers with Coral, official partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar

1.20pm Coral Kincsem Handicap

Marhaba Ghaiyyath – 6/1 from 7/1

Daiquiri Bay – 12/1 from 22/1

1.55pm Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2)

Havana Hurricane – 7/2 from 9/2

Puerto Rico – 11/2 from 17/2

2.30pm HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

Windlord – 13/2 from 8/1

Wimbledon Hawkeye – 7/1 from 8/1

3.05pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1)

Whirl – Evens from 11/10

3.45pm Buccellati Handicap

Dan Tucker – 13/2 from 15/2

Marty Hopkirk – 13/2 from 8/1