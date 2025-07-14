Ladies’ Day for men too? Style Saturday is name of game at Hickstead

Hickstead’s annual Ladies’ Day competition – held on the Saturday of the Agria Royal International Horse Show (23-27 July) – has been rebranded as ‘Style Saturday’, with men and women now eligible to win the amazing prizes on offer.

This year’s competition takes place on Saturday 26 July, when visitors to Hickstead are encouraged to dress to impress in order to catch the eye of the judges.

To enter, visitors need to head to Ella’s Bar – which is next to the horse entrance to the International Arena – at 1pm to register for the judging.

The finalists will be invited into main ring for the final parade, with this year’s top prize being an overnight stay for two at Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, including dinner and spa treatments.

Style Saturday will take place on July 26 at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead | Photo: Serena Shelton

The runner-up prize is a stay at South Lodge Hotel, with dinner and spa access, while the third placed person receives a bottle of Highweald Sparkling Wine, plus a tour and tasting at the Highweald Vineyard.

The finalists will also receive a bouquet of flowers from Cottage Flowers in Haywards Heath, with a special 'Florist's choice' bouquet for one selected winner.

“We can’t wait to see the fashions on display at the Agria Royal International Horse Show, and are especially looking forward to seeing what outfits our fashion-conscious male guests opt for this year,” said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn.

“Our judges are looking for style and elegance, but also outfits that reflect our traditional British countryside setting, and the Royal International’s status as one of the oldest and most historic horse shows in the world.”

The Agria Royal International Horse Show is one of the highlights of the Sussex social calendar, with lots to see and do in addition to watching thousands of horses and ponies of all shapes and sizes.

For those looking for options to entertain their children during the summer holidays, the good news is children under the age of 15 go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Village Green area is the place to be for families, with a selection of shops and street food stalls. There’s a live action stage featuring Tomfoolery, who will be bringing a mix of comedy, magic and chaos to Hickstead, as well as live music performances from Choir & Ko and the Horndean Marching Band.

Younger visitors will love the Hobby Horse Derby, which gives them the chance to jump the famous Hickstead planks on foot, plus there’s crafting, facepainting and garden games, and a funfair with inflatable rides, a trampoline bungee and a carousel.

On Thursday night, the Village Green will transform into a Rodeo for the Hickstead Hoedown, featuring live country music, line dancing, a licenced bar, street food, and bucking broncos.

The shopping village has a large selection of equine and lifestyle tradestands, selling everything from tack and riding equipment to country clothing, footwear, homeware and gifts. There are various hospitality options too, such as the Members’ Restaurant overlooking the International Arena, and the new glass-fronted hospitality suites.

Book tickets now at www.hickstead.co.uk