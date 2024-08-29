Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new season of jump racing action begins at Fontwell tomorrow with the track’s popular annual Ladies’ Evening.

During the course’s summer break, work has been done to refurbish the front-of-house entrance and paint and freshen up the site.

All track fences have been re-built with rubberised toe boards enhancing equine welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ladies' Evening is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. Ticket sales have been well up on last year and staff are anticipating a night to remember.

Racing resumes at Fontwell Park on Friday | Picture: Clive Bennett

Gates open tomorrow at 2.30pm with the first race at 4.25pm and the last at 7.20. After racing there is live music from Abba Tribute group Abba Revival followed by a V2 Radio DJ set.

In the night’s Style Awards, prizes include £500, vouchers, champagne and tickets. The restaurant and private boxes are sold out, and general tickets are selling quickly.

Advanced tickets are available from £24, groups of 10-plus can get in for £21 each. See fontwellpark.co.uk for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Ladies’ Evening, there are many more racing fixtures in store at Fontwell.

There’s the Dion Family Fun Day on Sunday week (September 8), when gates ppen at 11.55am, with racing starting at 1.55pm and ending at 4.50pm.

Entertainment includes roaming animatronic dinosaurs including a giant T-Rex, spinosaurus and baby dinosaurs, a fun fair, inflatables, face painters and more. Advanced ticket prices are from £19; U18s go free.

Later in the year, there’s the Retro Festival raceday on Friday, October 4, starring 1980s darts world champion Keith Deller , live music and vintage casr and motorcycles.