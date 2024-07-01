Lancing Bowling Club ladies advance in Gladys Rowland knockout
On Saturday at Manor Green, Lancing ladies played their second round in the knockout competition, ‘Gladys Rowland’ against Lindfield Bowling Club
This was a great game to watch as many supporters of both teams can verify.
Lancing’s team Julia Knight, skipping with Jayne Thomas, Sheila Thorton and Leading, Sandra Dunnion against a very strong Lindfield team.
Linfield were winning all the way throughout although on the eighteenth end, score 14-8, they couldn’t score anymore.
The last two ends Lancing scored four shots on 20th end, Linfield still ahead score 14-13. The last end Julia Knight needed two shots to win, which she did so well, Lancing winning 15-14.
Next round against Worthing Pavilion.
