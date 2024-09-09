Lancing Bowling Club report

2024 Finals Day– Saturday 31st August - Report by Vic Parsons Thankfully, the weather was very pleasant throughout the day and the games progressed as planned.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2024 Finals Day– Saturday 31sh August - Report by Vic Parsons

Thankfully, the weather was very pleasant throughout the day and the games progressed as planned. Well done to Adam Woodroffe for the management of Internal Competitions throughout the season, together with managing the Finals Day on 31st August, the last day of summer. It was hopeful that members would support the day and come and watch the action. Adam was very pleased with the number t of members and friends who turned up. Thanks to Alan Bailey for assisting Adam getting the green set up for the games sorting trophies etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most important was the markers who without the Singles competitions could not take place. Thanks go to Tim Clarke, Martin Salter, Alan Wadey, Roy Jackson, and Phil Hillsden for carrying out this role in excellent manor. Thanks to the photographers, including, Gemma Woodroffe, Frances Johnston, and Alan Bailey.

Dave Cornwell Club Men's Singles Champion

It must not be forgotten, the sterling job that Frances Johnston and a new Social Member, Wendy Wood, who worked all day providing the availability of fresh salad, rolls with various fillings, biscuits, cakes washed down by tea, coffee and soft drinks and the occasional beer.

Thanks also go to all players who helped the continuity of the day by attending and being prepared to play on time. Well done to all finalists who took part and results noted at the end of report. Please accept apologies for missing anyone who assisted and has not been mentioned.

The Spencer Cup - Ladies Singles Championship. Winner, Sheila Thornton against Jayne Thomas. Jayne had earlier in the day won with Phil Hillsden, the Ladies invitation, Boardman Cup. Well done, Sheila, who is a new bowler, winning the Spencer Cup. She had been in the Victory Cup in the middle of the day, but unfortunately was not successful against Adam. Both finalists played quality bowls, but unfortunately Jayne could not bring her best game to the table. Well done to both for getting in the Final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter Cup - Men’s Singles Championship. Won by Dave Cornwell against Adam Woodroffe. Dave had already chalked up a win in the Bennet Cup. Adam winning The Anniversary Shield and Victory Cup earlier in the day. Again, quality bowls was played with Dave on fire, but Adam could not get going on this occasion. Well done to both getting into the Final.

Sheila Thornton Ladies Club Singles Champion

All other disciplines were played with the results as follows: -

Winner’s Runner ups

Easter Cup /Men’s Championship Singles Dave Cornwell Adam Woodroffe 21-12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Cup/Ladies Champion Singles Sheila Thornton Jayne Thomas 22-13

Barham Cup/ Over 70 Handicap Singles Alan Wadey Colin Burton 21-9

Bennett Cup/Handicap Singles Dave Cornwell Alan Bailey 21-7

Victory Cup/Non-Winners’ Cup Singles Adam Woodroffe Sheila Thornton 21-14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawkes Cup/Two Wood Singles Alan Bailey Colin Burton 21-13

Boardman Cup/Ladies Invitation Jayne Thomas Julias Knight 19-14

Phil Hillsden Les Koroknai

Anniversary Shield /Best of Three sets Adam Woodroffe Alan Bailey 2-1