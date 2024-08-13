Large fleet enjoys sunshine and fair winds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty boats launched to race in the Late Summer Series at the Hastings & St Leaonrds Sailing Club.

Conditions were perfect with winds force 3 from the east, veering slightly across the three races and decreasing.

Racing in the Laser Fleet was close and competition fierce between the current two contenders for the top places, Matthew Wiseman and Hugh Ashford.

Wiseman was sailing with a Laser Radial sail and Ashford with a Laser full sail. The full sail gave Ashford greater speed and line honours in each race but when their different sail handicap ratings were applied, it was Wiseman who took two firsts and narrowly leads the Series.

Behind them, there was plenty of competition for the next tranche of places. Paul Sandford took third in the first race, only to see his elder brother, Roy Sandford, take third in the next.

Most of the boats in the second race had chosen the pin end of the line for the start; shouts for room on the water were good natured but determined with everyone wanting to find an advantage.

In the General Handicap Fleet it was one win for the Buzz dinghy of Richard and Sue Morley and one for the Buzz of Philip and Tristan Blurton.

The Blurtons threw away a good start in the first race when they capsized on their initial tack and never caught up after their error. In the second race the Blurtons pushed the Morleys the wrong side of the starting pin, and this time it was the Morleys who could not catch-up.

In the final race of the day it was boats of all classes against each other in the Late Summer Sovereign Handicap Series. Another good start from the Blurtons saw them quickly establish a lead over the other boats, and with a shift in the wind that allowed them to fly their spinnaker on three legs of the course, they sailed on to win and lead the series overall.