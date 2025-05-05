Last call for entries to historic Brighton to Normandy yacht race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last call has been made for entries to an historic cross-channel yacht race that sets sail from Brighton’s Palace Pier.

Organised by the Sussex Yacht Club , The 45th edition of the prestigious Royal Escape Race is set to bring together around 50 sailors of all levels, from across Sussex and beyond, for one of the largest offshore yacht races on the South Coast.

The annual Royal Escape Race is amongst the oldest offshore sailing races in the country. Launched in 1977 to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, it celebrates the escape of King Charles II from England in 1651 after the Battle of Worcester.

Blending competitive sailing with local history, the race follows the route he took aboard a coal barge from Shoreham-by-Sea to reach safety in the Normandy port of Fécamp.

Run in partnership with the Société des Régates de Fécamp in France, the Sussex Yacht Club’s Royal Escape Race will begin at Brighton Brighton’s Palace Pier on Friday 23 May 2025, ending on the quayside at Fécamp in France.

Robin Stevenson, Commodore of Sussex Yacht Club, said: “We look forward to welcoming sailors from across the UK to take part in this year’s Royal Escape Race. This unique race is our flagship event, and one we are immensely proud of. Whether you are taking part, or watching from Brighton beach - seeing the yachts set sail across the channel where they follow the route taken by King Charles II - is a truly iconic sight. It is a highlight of our year, putting Shoreham-by-Sea on the map for its rich sailing past.”

Entries are open for those wanting to take part, with Sussex Yacht Club encouraging all types of yachts and sailors of all levels. The race follows a fairly simple course for less experienced racers wanting to try their hand at cross channel racing, while still providing plenty of challenges for the more experienced.

Mr Stevenson added: “As with all events we run, the safety of those taking part is our priority and we urge all entrants to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all crew. For 2025, we are delighted to be partnering with Suffolk Marine Safety who are offering discounts for liferaft hire."

This year’s Royal Escape Race is run in partnership with the Société des Régates de Fécamp and supported by Musto, Hyde Park Construction Ltd, YB Tracking, Caves Berigny Fecamp, Suffolk Marine Safety, The Old Ship Hotel. To enter the race or find out more, go to: https://www.sussexyachtclub.org.uk/royal-escape-race/