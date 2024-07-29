Latest from Guestling Bowls Club

By Frieda LambContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Guestling Bowls Club Results. [Guestling names only]

Westfield 77, Guestling 58

S Stunt, C Lamb, G Gibbs won 17-13: R Stoodley, R Andrews, A Ellison lost 15-20.

J Ellner, P Jobbins, P Stunt lost 12-24: P Southall, C Parslow, S Davies lost 14-20.

Guestling 65, Beckley 41

S Stunt, P Jobbins, S Davies lost 13-21: C Parslow, C Lamb, P Stunt won 23-12.

R Stoodley, R Selby, A Ellison won 29-8.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.