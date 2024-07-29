Latest from Guestling Bowls Club
Guestling Bowls Club Results. [Guestling names only]
Westfield 77, Guestling 58
S Stunt, C Lamb, G Gibbs won 17-13: R Stoodley, R Andrews, A Ellison lost 15-20.
J Ellner, P Jobbins, P Stunt lost 12-24: P Southall, C Parslow, S Davies lost 14-20.
Guestling 65, Beckley 41
S Stunt, P Jobbins, S Davies lost 13-21: C Parslow, C Lamb, P Stunt won 23-12.
R Stoodley, R Selby, A Ellison won 29-8.
