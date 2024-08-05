Latest from Guestling Bowls Club
Hollington 63, Guestling 62
P Jobbins, P Bailey, P Stunt won 27-13: S Stunt, R Andrews, A Eldridge lost 10-26:
R Stoodley, N Doe. M Bailey lost 11-12: C Parslow, M Read, S Davies won 14-12.
Guestling 64 Battle 39
P Jobbins, R Selby R Andrews won 27-4: R Stoodley, N Doe, R Fox won 13-8:
C Parslow, C Lamb, S Davies lost 11-13: P Southall, P Bailey, A Ellison lost 13-14
Guestling 54 Rye 42
L Harford, C Parslow, S Davies won 24-14: P Jobbins, E Ripley, G Gibbs lost 7-23:
R Stoodley. R Andrews, R Fox won 23-5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.