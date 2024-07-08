Latest from Horsham Park Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Park’s leading woman bowler has had a purple patch recently. Bryony Wood led the best team in the club victory against Crawley Town, won through to the next round of Mid-Sussex Champions of Champions, and she has helped with the club’s free open sessions , which are every Monday evening, and Tuesday and Saturday mid-days.

On a beautifully warm Sunday afternoon, Park played their return friendly home game against Crawley Town, winning on 2 rinks, drawing on a third and marginally losing on the 4th with an overall score of 78-59.

Bryony Wood, Graham Roots and Marie Davies had a storming start and by end 6, were ahead 13-1 but the Crawley bowlers won the next 2 ends, closing the gap slightly to 13-7.

Wood’s team then came back to win 2 more ends, so they were again ahead 19-7. Now it was Crawley’s turn winning the next 4 ends to close the gap to 19-12. Wood’s team came back once again to finish 10 shots ahead 24-14.

Bryony Wood (centre) with team and top score.

On a pleasant but overcast afternoon,Park’s ladies Captain,Bryony having won through to the second round of the Mid-Sussex Champion of Champions, took on the St Francis men’s champion, Eric Reuter. Bryony began well and was 6-1 up after 4 ends and by end 7 this had increased to 10-2.

It was at this point that Eric Reuter got into his stride and by end 11, he had closed the gap to only 2 behind, 12-10. Bryony then scored a 3 to go 15-10 up but then Eric won the next end by 1 shot taking the score to 15-11. Bryony then won the next two ends to give her a very creditable 21-11 win. The next round is an away game at Downsman playing their men's champion, Jono Dalton.