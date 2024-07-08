Latest from Horsham Park Bowls Club
On a beautifully warm Sunday afternoon, Park played their return friendly home game against Crawley Town, winning on 2 rinks, drawing on a third and marginally losing on the 4th with an overall score of 78-59.
Bryony Wood, Graham Roots and Marie Davies had a storming start and by end 6, were ahead 13-1 but the Crawley bowlers won the next 2 ends, closing the gap slightly to 13-7.
Wood’s team then came back to win 2 more ends, so they were again ahead 19-7. Now it was Crawley’s turn winning the next 4 ends to close the gap to 19-12. Wood’s team came back once again to finish 10 shots ahead 24-14.
On a pleasant but overcast afternoon,Park’s ladies Captain,Bryony having won through to the second round of the Mid-Sussex Champion of Champions, took on the St Francis men’s champion, Eric Reuter. Bryony began well and was 6-1 up after 4 ends and by end 7 this had increased to 10-2.
It was at this point that Eric Reuter got into his stride and by end 11, he had closed the gap to only 2 behind, 12-10. Bryony then scored a 3 to go 15-10 up but then Eric won the next end by 1 shot taking the score to 15-11. Bryony then won the next two ends to give her a very creditable 21-11 win. The next round is an away game at Downsman playing their men's champion, Jono Dalton.
Bryony could not help Park’s men’s team playing away to Reigate Priory in their latest Border League game. Winning on 1 rink but going down on the other 2 they lost overall by 11 shots, 41-52, and took only 2 of the 10 league points available.
