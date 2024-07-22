Latest from Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gladys Rowland, Ladies one rink knockout Competition. Lancing v Worthing Pavilion was played on Sunday, July 14 at Lancing

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game started well for Lancing, team, Julia Knight, Jayne Thomas, Sheila Thorton and Sandra Dunnion, scoring five shots on the first end.

Worthing Pavilion, Gill Morrison, Kathy Byrnes, Sue Searson with Teresa Mc Laughton, fought back, levelling the score on the ninth end, 12-12. They continued putting pressure on Lancing until the seventieth end, with the score 24-14 to Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing then prevented Pavilion from scoring making the ongoing score 24-20 to Lancing. An exciting last end saw Lancing holding two shots and Pavilion fighting back scoring two shots and confirming their win 26- 20. Everyone enjoyed refreshments afterwards, organised and supplied by Lancing President, Frances Johnston

Tell us your club news.

Monday evening on 15th, Lancing played against Hove and Kingsway in the Abergavenny.

One rink played at Lancing and one rink at Hove and Kingsway. Home players were Dave Cornwell, Roy Waddup, Alan Bailey and Alan Wadey. Away players were Les Koroknai, Adam Woodroffe, Danny Minter and Phil Hillsden.

The game started in the dry, it then hammered down with rain and everyone got very, very wet. The rink at Hove and Kingsway flooded so the game was called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scores at that time were as follows. Home match Lancing 3 Hove and Kingsway 6. Away match Hove and Kingsway 1 and Lancing 4, meaning that the score for both matches was 7-7.The game was given to Hove and Kingsway as Lancing cannot play on 16th, the last date this fixture can be played, as committed to play the Brighton & Hove Division 2 game in the evening.

Lancing played in the Brighton & Hove DL Div 2 against Mackie Bowling Club on the evening of July 16. This was a tough game to play when Mackie took two rinks and lancing one. Dan Minter skipped the winning rink for Lancing with the help of Alan Bailey, John Rice and Dave Cornwell. Overall score 51-34 and 8-2 league points to Mackie.

On Wednesday July 17, well done to Colin Burton for taking the job of Captain of the Day for the first time with the Stracey Shield, Lancing against Worthing Pavilion.

This was played on a rare warm and sunny and enjoyable afternoon. Each club won two rinks. Les Koroknai with team Chris Stevens, Sandra Dunnion, Dave Cornwell winning score 26-24. Colin Burton, Tony Dennis, Richard Bryan, David Miller score 16-13. The overall result was 92-64, 6-6 league points to Worthing Pavilion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Woodroffe has progressed into the area final of the ‘Unbadged Singles’ beating Davie Peacock from Hove and Kingsway in a close game. Adam was losing 17-11 at one stage. He fought back to win 21-17. His next round he will be playing at home against Ian Evan’s from Horsham Bowling Club 6pm 24th July.

The first game of the Bill Hawkings knockout, playing one rink at home and one away against Portslade Bowling Club on July 18.

The away team, Phil Hillsden , Alan Wadey, Amin Ferdowsian and Martin Salter did not match their potential skills and lost 14-20. However, the home team, Dan Minter, Alan Bailey, Les Koroknai, Dave Cornwell did well, winning 24-16.

The scores are then added together for the overall score. A close win for Lancing 38-36. They will next play the winners of Preston A v Woodingdean A.