Latest from Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The commencement of the Adur League began on the evening of July 19.

This is played between the Four Adur Clubs over a six-week period.

Southwick Park v Shoreham was played on Shoreham green as Southwick’s was undergoing major work and will not be ready to play until completed. Southwick Park had a close win, winning two triples and the overall score 58-55 with 8 league points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwick played Lancing away, having a good win 73-43 and taking 10 league points and currently now top of the Adur League

Tell us your club news.

Helen Jennings Memorial Trophy was played on Sunday, July 21. Helen was Lancing’s chief coach and winner of Ladies Championship, ‘Spencer Cup’ for several years. She was always prominent in Leagues, Brodie and Stracey and Ladies Gladys Rowland.

Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe were keen organisers of the day, all entries playing Australian Pairs.

A big thank you to Les Koroknai, cooking ongoing burgers and sausages. Other food provided and distributed by Pat Wadey and Adams partner Gemma Stuckley together with Lancing President, Frances Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances thanked everyone for coming for the day and presented a very nice Cup and individual trophies provided By Alan and Adam. Winners, Ron Roberts, and Keith Stainer Runners up Shiela Thorton and Alan Bailey.

Martin Salter carried out the management of the Brighton & Hove Division 2 league competition on the evening of July 23.

It was disappointing against a very strong Brighton side, that only one rink of three was successful for Lancing. The only winning team was skipped by Dan Minter supported by Alan Bailey, John Rice, and Dave Cornwell. Overall score was 54-48 and 8-2 league points to Brighton Bowling Club.

A friendly against Adastra Bowling Club was a pleasant afternoon Wednesday, July 24, thanks to the hosts. Thanks also went to Lancing players for making the effort to play at Adastra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result was close, Lancing winning three triples and losing one, losing the overall game by 4 shots. 67-71. Top Triple was skipped by Julia Knight with team, Captain of the Day, Jayne Thomas and leading was Julia’s partner Geoff Knight, 24-14

Adam Woodroffe played Ian Evans of Horsham Bowls Club the unbadged Area Final on Wednesday 24th. This was a close game throughout and played for a mammoth 29 ends which he won 22-17.