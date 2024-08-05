Latest from Lancing Bowling Club

Second Adur League game of the season against Shoreham was played away.

This was a good night for Lancing on Friday, July 26. Three triples were winners and one loss. Overall score was 79-63 10-2 League points to Lancing. Thanks to Alan Wadey for stepping in at last moment for one player not turning up.

Saturday 27th a Brodie Tray game, Lancing against Maltravers was played away. This was a tough game against a strong Maltravers side. Lancing lost the Pairs, both Triples, but won the rink with Phil Hillsden skipping. His team, Colin Burton, Chris Stevens, and Tim Clarke, playing well 22-12. The overall score 69-54 and 8—2 league points to Maltravers.

Monday, July 29, the annual fun day competition between President (Frances Johnston) and Captain (Vic Parsons) the entries were good, sufficient to hold this competition. A wonderful afternoon of sun and no wind and £150.00 was raised for RNLI.

The event stated at 2pm and began with a Spider, where all players gathered around the green and on the count of three deliver one wood to bowl nearest to a jack placed in the centre of the green, a fortunate, lucky day for Vic, winning a large bottle of Port.

After this the competition took place with teams drawn by Frances and Vic earlier. The scoring recorded on a score card designed by Frances. 12 ends were played and each end the player nearest to the jack, 3 points, second 2 points and third 1 point.

On completion of this a group photograph was taken by James, a non-bowler playing soccer outside the club with his two children Thanks to James, as without him a photograph would not include all players who attended the day, as someone needed to take the photograph. This photograph is now on our website.

This completed Frances and Vic presented the prizes to the winners. First place was Phil Hillsden, Sheila Thorton and Colin Campbell, Second, Chris Byrnes, Julia Knight, David Cornwell. Those that enjoyed themselves but did not do too well, won the ‘wooden spoon’ Tim Clarke, Donn Mitchell, and Jayne Thomas. The overall score was a win for the Presidents, 157 with the Captain second 131.

To complete the afternoon refreshments were taken. Thanks to all who made this afternoon an enjoyable occasion. Those that supplied cakes and other goodies, to make a very presentable spread, which Frances managed well, Tim Clarke doing a grand job drawing the Raffle which earlier on Don Allwright and Vic Parsons made ready the tickets for the draw.

Thanks to everyone who donated prizes for the raffle. Thanks also to various members running the bar and all who afterwards help get the clubroom back to normal before going home.

Further thanks to all who contributed tins and provisions for the Lancing Food Bank and to Frances and Tim delivering it to them. They were very grateful.

On Wednesday 31st the final Stracey Shield game for July was against Worthing at their ground. This was a successful afternoon for Lancing. Two players who were unavailable were replaced by Pat Wadey and Paul Newman.

Thanks to them the competition could take place without a glitch. Lancing took three rinks and Worthing one. Overall score 79-65 and 8-2 league points to Lancing.