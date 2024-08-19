Latest from Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fourth of six Adur League game skipped and managed by Colin Burton, against Shoreham played at Lancing on Friday 9th in the evening.

This was interesting result as Lancing lost three triples and was successful on the other, skipped by Dan Minter with Alan Bailey and newcomer Ken Jackson who won 39-10. The overall score was 72-72, 8-4 league points to Shoreham.

Burch shield, a Round Robin competition, was managed by Adam Woodroffe and played on Saturday 10th starting at 10.30am at Lancing Bowls Club.

Six triples entered, drawn into teams playing five 5 end matches, with the overall winning score getting 3 points and one point for every end won.

Burch Shield winners Ron Roberts, Chris Stevens, Richard Bryan and presenter Frances Johnston.

The final was played by the top two teams in the league. Adam Woodroffe, Ken, and Jan Hawkins who won all five of their matches during the day who played the Final against Tony Dennis Richard Bryant and Ron Roberts.

The game finished 5-4 after 6 ends to Tony Ron and Richard. A massive well done to Jan and Ken who made the final despite only being members for a brief time at Lancing. Adam expresses a big thank you to everyone who played during the day and trust everyone enjoyed themselves and hopefully next year we will get more teams to enter.

Captain of the Day, Chris Byrnes, was disappointed with the Friendly away at Rottingdean on Tuesday, August 13 when Lancing lost heavily 41-98.

Winning on just one rink, skipped by Les Koroknai with Julia and Geoff Knight. 15-8 Overall Rottingdean were just too strong for the Lancing squad.

An enjoyable friendly game Lancing against Burgess Hill was played on a lovely sunny afternoon on Wednesday, August 14, with Jayne Thomas taking on the responsible job of Captain of the Day only for the second time.

She was pleased with the result of four triples, winning two and drawing one with only one loss. Jayne, Ron Roberts, and new bowler Jan Hawkins winning their triple17-10.

Les Koroknai, skipping with Sheila Thorton and Ken Hawkins the husband of Jan playing in previous game who is also a very new bowler. Winning 18-8. Chris Byrnes, David Miller, and Barry Withall drew their triple 12-12. The overall score was 61-53 to Lancing.