Latest from Lewes Wanderers Cycling Club

Round 6 of Lewes Wanderers Evening 10 series of Monday night time trials took place in the glorious conditions of June 24 and, appropriately enough, half-a-dozen riders took part.

After five events on The Broyle-based course action returned to the A22 and a dash from East Hoathly to the Boship Roundabout and back.

Fastest to cover the distance was Oliver Waymark (Total Tri Training) who did so in a blistering time of 20 minutes and 44 seconds, over two minutes ahead of runner-up Mark Shepherd (Southborough & District Wheelers) with 23:12.

Club Time-Trial Secretary Neil Edwards not only claimed third spot on the podium, but was fastest of the three road bike competitors and improved his personal best by 18 seconds to 24 minutes and 17 seconds.

Peter Baker by Rob Flinn.

Peter Baker was seven seconds behind Neil, while the persistence of Alex Steer, the only competitor to race every round so far, was rewarded by another personal best as he took a further 12 seconds off his mark set four weeks earlier with 26:14. Graham Faultless wasn’t far behind with 26:47.

Peter’s effort was off the back of a busy season in the Sussex Cycle Racing League Track League at Preston Park outdoor velodrome on Wednesday evenings. Round 9 was held on 12th June when Peter finished 8th from 9 in the 5-lap Scratch Race; 7th from 11 in the 6-lap Points Race, then 11th from 12 in the 6-lap Tempo and “Unknown” Races.

A fortnight later for Round 11 only four riders in Peter’s racing category participated. Peter was 4th in the 5-lap Scratch and 3rd in the “Unknown” and 3-lap Dash races. The field increased to 7 for Round 12 on July 3 when Peter came 6th of 7 in the 5-lap Scratch, 6-lap “Win-and-Out”, Points and 10-lap Champs Tempo races.

July began with Round 7 of Lewes Wanderers 10-mile time-trial series on the evening of the 1st when eight racers took to the start. Fastest on the night was Darren Parker (Crawley Wheelers) who stopped the clock after 22 minutes and 53 seconds of effort. Runner-up, and fastest road bike was Joe Benians in 24:14, ahead of Neil Edwards (24:40), with Peter Baker 4th, one second inside 25 minutes.

Alex Steer set yet another personal best as he beat his time from a week earlier by 6 seconds to claim 5th with 26:08. Behind Jeremy Page (Southborough & District Wheelers) in 26:33, Graham Faultless took 7th with 26:53, while fastest female was Erica Martin (Eastbourne Rovers CC) in 29:42.