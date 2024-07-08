Latest from Marine Gardens Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marine Gardens experienced mixed fortunes in the opening games in July with the Ladies losing both games in the GSM league away at Bognor.

The Gents however won their home match in the WSBL against Bognor B by 2-1 (70 - 38).

Top Rink honours went to Roger Parrish, Norman Deegan, James Albon and Graeme Poole with an excellent 37 - 8 victory. This was followed by a defeat in the Stracey Shield match which Lancing won 3-1.

Captain Jim managed to lead his team of Chris Wootton, Rob Hurst and Pamela Chambers to gain some consolation points.

The Ladies ended the week as it began with another defeat. This time at the hands of Crab lands. A similar end result was experienced at Southwick in the Brodie Tray fixture where Marine Gardens lost 3-1 (108-52).