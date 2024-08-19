Latest from Marine Gardens Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The week started with home and away matches against East Preston.

Marine Gardens Ladies lost the home match in the GSM League 0-2 (22-36) but the Gents returned home with all 8 points following a 0-3 (31-81) victory in the WSBL match. Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark could do no wrong in posting a 39-5 win.

There was a closer encounter in the Stracey fixture at home to Tarring Priory with each side winning 2 games. On this occasion Roger Parrish and David Sayer joined forces with John Nettleingham and Ivan Godsmark to earn top rink honours and give Marine Gardens the extra points (6-4) by scoring more shots (73-70).

Crablands provided the opposition for the final fixture in the GSM League for the Ladies. The season ended with a well contested match with Crablands taking the honours 0-2 (28-36).

It was back to internal warfare with the President v Captain match for the Jubilee Cup. Although the Captain won 3-2 in games the total score 72-64 favoured the President and he thus retained the trophy and the bragging rights.

Much of the credit was due to the top rink of Heather Marsella, Brian Fuller, Brian Harrison and Jenny Ashman. Dual winners of the Spider competition were Clive Wootton and Rob Hurst. .

The Aussie Pairs competition has been completed with the winners being The Tasmanian Devils on 84 points followed by The Platypus and The Koala on 81 and 79 points respectively. Congratulations to Tim Baldwin, Phil Tester, Angela Neale and Gill Vernau on their success.