Latest from Southwater Bowls Club

Earlier this year Southwater went indoors and were well beaten by Horsham.

The return match outside saw a reversal of the result Southwater winning 79 to 50.

Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Mair Williams, Andy Coshan and Brian French (27-6) with Martin Hargrave, Annie Anderson, Pauline Scott and Tim Gander (19-11) and Sue Jones, Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb and John Boranski (17-12).

Even the losing rink recovered from a bad start 4 to 19 down recovered to losng only by 5 (16-21).

Tell us your club news.
In the Mid Sussex League Southgate Park won by 38 to 29 with Southwater gaining 2 points via the winning rink of Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (12-9)

In the John Spriggs league again Southwater gained only 2 points against Burgess Hill thanks to Sonia Gordon, Mair williams, Ian Cribb and Peter Curd who drew shot with his last wood to win by 1.

The match against Steyning was lost 56 to 61 but a win was achieved against Handcross 69 to 56 with top Triple Debbie Coshan, Frank Newelll and Tim Gander winning 24 to 9

