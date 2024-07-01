Latest from Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club
Spartan & Lakeside 70, Eastbourne 62
M Cross, J Blackmore, J Anderson won 20-11; R Cooper, K Searle, K Barber won 29-16; M Bell, G Stone, A Fleming lost 8-22; A Grant, A Proctor, M Welch Drew 13-13.
Beckley 47 Spartan & Lakeside 39.
J Gray, A Grant, R Cooper, R Harris won 15-13; M Bell, A Proctor, A Walliss, J Anderson lost 6-17; M Cross, C May, K Barber, M Welch won 18-17.
