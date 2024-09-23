Latest from Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spartan & Lakeside 7,0 Fairlight 52
P Saunders, K Rowsell, L Dickson won 13-10; J Gray, R Cooper, B Bowler won 21-15; S Friday, J Blackmore, M Welch lost 9-19; A Proctor, K Barber, J Anderson won 27-8.
St Johns Meads 61, Spartan & Lakeside 63
M Bell, M Cross, K Barber lost 10-21; A Grant, R Cooper, L Dickson won 24-9; K Rowsell, J Chan, K Searle lost 11-18; C May, A Proctor, J Blackmore won 18-13.
Spartan & Lakeside 69, Gullivers 72
P Saunders, J Blackmore, M Welch won 23-10; C Friday, R Cooper, L Dickson won 17-15; A Grant, K Barber, B Bowler lost 8-32; J Gray, S Friday, R Harris won 21-15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.