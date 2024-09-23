Latest from Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club

By Keith Barber
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024
Spartan & Lakeside 7,0 Fairlight 52

P Saunders, K Rowsell, L Dickson won 13-10; J Gray, R Cooper, B Bowler won 21-15; S Friday, J Blackmore, M Welch lost 9-19; A Proctor, K Barber, J Anderson won 27-8.

St Johns Meads 61, Spartan & Lakeside 63

M Bell, M Cross, K Barber lost 10-21; A Grant, R Cooper, L Dickson won 24-9; K Rowsell, J Chan, K Searle lost 11-18; C May, A Proctor, J Blackmore won 18-13.

Spartan & Lakeside 69, Gullivers 72

P Saunders, J Blackmore, M Welch won 23-10; C Friday, R Cooper, L Dickson won 17-15; A Grant, K Barber, B Bowler lost 8-32; J Gray, S Friday, R Harris won 21-15.

