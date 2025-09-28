Latest news from Battle Indoor Stoolball League

The newly renamed team of Crowling played the Scorpions in the first match of the evening on court 2. Scorpions won the toss and asked Crowling to bat first.

Their first two partnerships from Sandra & Mandy (54), and Jo & Miya (also 54) got Crowling off to a steady start. Rachael & Lily then top scored with a 74 partnership , before Glenis and Hannah ensured maximum team batting points as they took the Crowling score up to 226. Stacey and Jenny both picked up a couple of wickets for Scorpions. The Scorpion reply began well as Sarah S & Stacey opened up with a 58 partnership, which was followed up with a strong 72 partnership from Sarah C & Zoe. Bridget & Jenny lost 5 wickets on their way to a 36 partnership. This left Philippa & Dawn requiring 60 to win the match, but tight bowling restricted them to 48 runs for a team total of 214. Miya and Mandy both picked up 3 wickets apiece as Crowling registered their first win of the season.

Chiddingly won the toss and elected to bowl first in the other 7pm match as they took on Pett. The Pett openers were Anya & Tina who made 48, before Clare & Jane took the Pett score up to 63 at the halfway stage. Nicky & Jacqui S did not lose any wickets as they top scored with a 74 partnership. Lisa & Sharon took the Pett score up to 183 with a partnership of 46. Emma took 3 of the 8 wickets that fell in the innings for Chiddingly. Lillian & Christy opened the innings for Chiddingly and put on 55. Fiona & Helen only lost one wicket on their way to 38, while Emily & Laura scored 52 to take the Chiddingly score to 145 after 3 pairings. Emma & Caroline anchored the innings and put on 58 to see Chiddingly up to 203, maximum batting points and past the 183 from Pett. Anya picked up 2 wickets for Pett.

Ripe batted first against Sedlescombe and asked Meg & Margaux to opening the innings, who put on 55 despite losing 3 wickets. Cath & Ash scored 48 without losing a wicket, to take the Ripe score up to 103. Corrine & Corina made 33, and Suzanne & Emma made 36, as the Ripe posted a total of 172. Jo, Mags, and Vera picked up 2 wickets each for Sedlescombe. Mags then opened the Sedlescombe innings with Tracey, whom posted a game high 85 partnership (also top score of the evening). Nadia & Julie made 43, and Vera & Hayleigh took the Sedlescombe innings up to 166 with a 38 partnership. Sandra & Jo saw Sedlescombe home with a partnership of 58, maximum batting points, and made it 3 wins out of 3 this season for Sedlescombe. Meg was the top bowler for Ripe with 2 wickets for 19 runs.

Results

Catsfield won the toss and invited Icklesham to have the first bat in their match. Tamzin & Molly got Icklesham off to a great start with a top score of 63, and were followed by a 37 partnership from Sam & Kelly, with neither partnerships losing any wickets. However, the Catsfield bowlers now came to the party and restricted Jess H & Jessie to 28, and Hannah & Bonnie to 14, for an innings total of 142. Lucy and Shelley both picked up a couple of wickets for Catsfield. Amy & Lucy were the openers for Catsfield and they put on 28 runs. The second pairing of Jess G & Shelley made 41 runs, and then Teresa & Jessamy top scored with a partnership of 57, despite losing 3 wickets in 3 balls at one stage. The final pair of Carly & Katy put on 39, which saw Catfield past the required 143 and beyond to a final score of 165, and their second win on the bounce. The Icklesham bowler with the best figures was Hannah who took an incredible 5 wickets for -2 runs, the best figures of the evening and of the season so far.

Next Tuesday Chiddingly have the bye week.

If there is anybody interested in playing indoor stoolball, they should contact Andy at Battle Sports Centre via email on [email protected].