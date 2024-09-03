Latest news from Guestlings Bowls Club

By Frieda Lamb
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
GUESTLING 65, HASTINGS 39

A Eldridge, J Ross M Read lost 16-20: N Wilmshurst, P Jobbins, M Bailey won 17-12:

L Harford, R Andrews, R Fox won 32-7

GUESTLING 63, HOLLINGTON 65

R Stoodley. J Ross. M Bailey won 19-14: P Jobbins, R Selby, S Davies won 20-14:

A Eldridge R Andrews, R Fox lost 10-24: L Harford, C Parslow, M Read won 14-13

GUESTLING 64, WESTFIELD 54

L Harford, R Selby, P Stunt lost 16-17: J Ellner, N Wilmshurst, R Fox lost 12-14:

S Stunt, S Potter, S Davies lost 15-16: R Doswell, E Ripley, R Andrews won 21-7

