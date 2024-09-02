Latest news from Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancing is reaching towards the end of the Brodie Tray competitions, this one against Shoreham Bowling Club at Shoreham on Tuesday, August 27.

Lancing Pairs team, Alan Bailey and Dave Cornwell were the only winners 21-17 against a formidable pair Dave and Marian Hodges.

One of the Triples skipped by Julia Knight with husband Geoff together with Sheila Thorton against a strong Shoreham team skipped by Rob Page drew their game 18-18. The other Triple and Rink did not do too well and lost. Overall score 83-53 and 7-3 league points.

Stracey Shield, Lancing against Goring Manor on Thursday, August 29, was another gloomy day for Lancing, apart from a rink that won.

Phil Hillsden skipping, with Amin Ferdowsian, Jan Watkins and Sheila Thorton winning 23-13. A close competition on another rink skipped by Alan Bailey where from end 16 held Goring on 17 shots when Lancing was on 12 shots and went ahead on 20th end 18-17. However, dream collapse when Goring score 2 shots on the last end to win the game. Overall score 80-70 and 8-2 league points to Goring manor.

West Wickham friendly game played on Friday afternoon, August 30. The game was arranged and organised by Les Koroknai.

The fixture originated several years ago where Martin Salter who is a member of West Wickham and Lancing Bowing Clubs, suggested that Lancing visited West Wickham for a game, which was enjoyed by all and ended up inviting them to play at Lancing the next year, which is now takes place annually.

Thanks to Alan and Pat Wadey with the help of Paulette Salter and Jill Koroknai for the table preparation and wonderful spread, which everyone enjoyed after the games were completed. It was agreed by all with the bowling and spread, made the afternoon a very successful and enjoyable friendly occasion. Les would like to thank Martin Salter for his help.

Both clubs shared the honours with winning three triples each with an overall score which required recounting was a close win for Lancing 103-102.