Latest results from Guestling Bowls Club
Guestling 47, Winchelsea 38
R Sellby Paul Southall, M Bailey won 14-11: A Humphrey, A Ellison, R Fox lost 9-17:
L Harford, P Bailey, S Davies won 24-10.
Pett 55, Guestling 66
R Stoodley, P. Southall, A Ellison lost 11-12: P Jobbins, C Parslow, R Fox won 22-10:
J Ellner, R Selby, P Stunt won 22-16: P Bailey, S Stunt, G Gibbs lost 11-17
Guestling 52, Iden 36
N Doe, R Selby, Garry Gibbs lost 15-18: L Harford, F Lamb, M Bailey won 20-11:
F Nealem J Ross, A Ellison won 17-7
Guestling 62, Hawkhurst 45
R Doswell, P Bailey, S Davies lost 6-17: P. Jobbins, R Selby. R Fox won 25-5:
A Eldridge, C Parslow, M Read lost 13-16: R Stoodley, R Andrews, S Potter won 18-7
Guestling 88, Ninfield 47
R Stoodley, P Southall, G Gibbs won 28-8: J Ellner, C Lamb, S Davies won 22-5:
P Jobbins, S Stunt, P Stunt won 18-15: L Harford, C Parslow, A Ellison won 20-19
