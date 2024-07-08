Latest results from Guestling Bowls Club

By Frieda LambContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
Guestling Bowls Club results - Guestling names only

Guestling 47, Winchelsea 38

R Sellby Paul Southall, M Bailey won 14-11: A Humphrey, A Ellison, R Fox lost 9-17:

L Harford, P Bailey, S Davies won 24-10.

Pett 55, Guestling 66

R Stoodley, P. Southall, A Ellison lost 11-12: P Jobbins, C Parslow, R Fox won 22-10:

J Ellner, R Selby, P Stunt won 22-16: P Bailey, S Stunt, G Gibbs lost 11-17

Guestling 52, Iden 36

N Doe, R Selby, Garry Gibbs lost 15-18: L Harford, F Lamb, M Bailey won 20-11:

F Nealem J Ross, A Ellison won 17-7

Guestling 62, Hawkhurst 45

R Doswell, P Bailey, S Davies lost 6-17: P. Jobbins, R Selby. R Fox won 25-5:

A Eldridge, C Parslow, M Read lost 13-16: R Stoodley, R Andrews, S Potter won 18-7

Guestling 88, Ninfield 47

R Stoodley, P Southall, G Gibbs won 28-8: J Ellner, C Lamb, S Davies won 22-5:

P Jobbins, S Stunt, P Stunt won 18-15: L Harford, C Parslow, A Ellison won 20-19

