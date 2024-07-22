Latest results from Guestling Bowls Club

By Frieda Lamb
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Fairlight 59, Guestling 74

P Jobbins, R Selby, R Fox won 23-14: A Eldridge, M Read, G Gibbs lost 12-22:

L Harford, P Bailey, M Bailey lost 15 - 16: R Andrews, J Ross, A Ellison won 24 - 7

Guestling 57, Spartan and Lakeside 40

L Harford, R Andrews, S Davies won 15 - 12: P Jobbins, R Selby, M Bailey won 23 - 14

P Bailey, J Ross, A Ellison won 19 - 14

Staplecross 41, Guestling 80

A Eldridge, C Parslow, G Gibbs lost 13-14: P Bailey, R Selby, R Andrews won 32 - 7:

L Harford, P Jobbins, M Read won 16 - 13: R Stoodley, C Lamb, S Davies won 19 - 7.

