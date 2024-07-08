Latest results from Lancing Bowling Club
Overall score was a draw 49-49. Overall points 6-4 to Mackie Because of the draw, both clubs are awarded 2 points each.
A friendly game at Southwick Park against Lancing Bowling Clubs on Wednesday, July 3, proved to be a determined game with both clubs playing well.
Southwick Park and Lancing winning two games each. Paul Newman, skipping with his team, Richard Bryan and Ron Roberts was the top Lancing team, scoring 27-8, Julia Knight, Colin Burton and Geoff Knight winning 15-12. Good to see Colin back as he has not been well for a long time.
Linda Gray, an ex-Lancing player and team scored 29-8 for Southwick Park. Adam Woodroffe and team lost a close game 10-14. Overall score a win for Southwick Park 63-60
Thursday. July 4, Stracey Shield, lancing against Marine Gardens started July with a convincing win. The hosts were their usual friendly selves which made the afternoon pleasant and comfortable. Lancing won three rinks and lost one. Phil Hillsden, Roy Waddup, Roy Jackson and John Muncer, 23-10, Alan Wadey, Paul Newman, Sandra Dunnion, Tim Clarke 25-12 and Chris Byrnes, Ron Roberts, Dave Cornwell, Sheila Thorton 24-17. Martin Salter skipped the side that lost, but against a very strong Marine Garden team he was disappointed that his team played well but could not match the skill sets of Marine Gardens. Overall score 88-63 with 8-2 league points to Lancing
