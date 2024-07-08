Latest results from Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Div 2 against Mackie on Tuesday, July 2 was a tough game for Lancing, losing two rinks and winning on one with Phil Hillsden, Alan Bailey, John Rice, and leading Dave Cornwell, score 24-6.

Overall score was a draw 49-49. Overall points 6-4 to Mackie Because of the draw, both clubs are awarded 2 points each.

A friendly game at Southwick Park against Lancing Bowling Clubs on Wednesday, July 3, proved to be a determined game with both clubs playing well.

Southwick Park and Lancing winning two games each. Paul Newman, skipping with his team, Richard Bryan and Ron Roberts was the top Lancing team, scoring 27-8, Julia Knight, Colin Burton and Geoff Knight winning 15-12. Good to see Colin back as he has not been well for a long time.

Linda Gray, an ex-Lancing player and team scored 29-8 for Southwick Park. Adam Woodroffe and team lost a close game 10-14. Overall score a win for Southwick Park 63-60