Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside Bowling Club
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spartan & Lakeside 87, Motcombe Gardens 57
M Bell, A Proctor, J Anderson lost 17-19; C May, J Blackmore, M Welch won 22-13; A Grant, R Cooper,K Barber won 27-8; M Cross,G Stone, A Fleming won 21-17.
White Rock 65, Spartan & Lakeside 39.
A Grant, K Rowsell, J Anderson lost 8-23; M Bell, A Proctor, K Barber lost 6-25; M Cross, R Cooper, G Stone lost 15-17.
Polegrove 82, Spartan & Lakeside 55.
C May, R Cooper, R Harris lost 14-21; P Saunders, K Rowsell, K Searle lost 9-23; J Gray, K Barber, A Fleming lost 17-20; M Welch, A Walliss, K Anderson lost 15-18.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.