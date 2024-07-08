Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club
Gildredge Park 70, Spartan & Lakeside 71
S Friday, C Friday, K Barber won 17-13; C May, G Stone, J Anderson won 22-19; A Grant, R Cooper, A Fleming lost 14-20; M Cross, J Blackmore, M Welch Drew 18-18.
Spartan & Lakeside 81, Parade 54
M Cross, R Cooper, J Anderson won 17-11; S Friday, C Friday, M Welch won 20-14; A Grant, A Walliss, R Harris won 23-14; M Bell, A Proctor, K Barber Won 21-15.
