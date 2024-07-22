Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spartan & Lakeside are making excellent progress in the County & National competitions.

In the National mixed pairs Lee & Toni Dickson are through to the area finals. They won through five rounds against top county bowlers to reach this stage of the competition & now play away at Portslade.

In the County Abergavenney Double fours Spartan & Lakeside safely negotiated there second round tie by winning 54-28.

P Saunders,R Cooper,K Searle,L Dickson Won 25-17;J Anderson,J Blackmore,R Hodd,R Harris Won 29-11

Driscol Trophy

Spartan & Lakeside held the popular Driscol pairs competition. The standard of play was excellent throughout the competition.

Anne Grant/Robert Harris & Andy Walliss/Phil Saunders emerged as the group winners and went on to contest the 5 end final. Anne Grant & Robert Harris started off well and opened up a 4-2 lead which they extended and ran out worthy 7-2 winners.

Hellingly 33, Spartan & Lakeside 60

M Bell, G Stone, J Anderson won 16-12; M Cross, J Blackmore, M Welch won 21-11; A Grant, A Proctor, K Barber won 23-10.

Guestling 57, Spartan & Lakeside 40

A Grant, J Gray, A Proctor lost 14-23; M Bell, M Cross, M Welch lost 12-15; S Friday, C Friday, K Barber lost 14-19.