Legendary Hastings Half Marathon to go ahead this weekend after rescheduling success

After six months of dedicated effort, the Hastings Half Marathon will get underway at 10.30am on Sunday 5th October | Picture: My Sport Photos

The Nice Work team, in partnership with the Hastings Lions Club, is thrilled to confirm the rescheduled 41st edition of the legendary Hastings Half Marathon is going ahead this weekend.

After six months of dedicated effort, the race will get underway at 10.30am on Sunday (October 5), marking a temporary shift from its traditional spring slot. Nice Work have confirmed the event will return to its usual March home in 2026.

The postponement underscored the deep significance of the event to the community. "Back in March, we saw first-hand how much the event means to the town - to the charities that it supports, local businesses, and the runners themselves," said Race Director Rachael Wood. "I can’t wait to hear the huge cheer and rapturous applause on the start line as we welcome our 3,000+ runners for this year’s edition of the legendary Hastings Half Marathon...version 2.0!"

This marks the third year Nice Work has assisted the Hastings Lions Club in the organisation and delivery of this event. President of the Hastings Lions Club, Brett McClean, highlighted the community spirit that defines the event: "We love how the Hastings community comes together to help and support our 3,000 runners as they take on the challenging 13.1 mile course circling the town."

The event will once again feature the popular Mini Run - a sell out! - with 400 kids tackling the one mile course.

The success of the half marathon is reliant on the dedicated support of the town. "None of this is possible without the help of our 200 strong volunteers, marshals, and supporters around the course," Race Operations Manager Susie Roberts says. "We love to see how many give their time or come out of their homes and turn out in this beautiful seaside town to support the runners."

Race Director Rachael expressed a great source of pride in seeing the planning culminate on race day: "Nothing prepares you for the sight of the never-ending start funnel of runners in their colourful club and charity tops, and the odd inflatable dinosaur or superhero among them. Then the buzz of anticipation as we await sight of the winners along the seafront and then the cheers—you can actually feel the excitement in the air!"

The Hastings Half Marathon is more than a race; it’s a celebration of community and people doing what they love, all while raising funds for charities that make a huge and positive impact. Good luck to everyone taking part!