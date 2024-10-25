Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester triathlete Harry Leleu has just had the race of his life competing against the best in the world in the World Series Grand Final in Spain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made the cut to compete in Weihai, China, at the end of September, the 28-year-old member of Chichester Runners and AC had a wait to see if he would be accepted into the main draw for the Elite World Championships final over last weekend in Torremolinos, Spain.

While there was massive British press interest at the front of the race with Alex Yee battling with fellow Olympic medallists Hayden Wilde of New Zealand and Frenchman Leo Bergere for the world title, Leleu took full advantage of his inclusion in the 60 strong field and had what can only be described as an outstanding race amongst the world’s best triathletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A really powerful swim saw Leleu emerge from the water in 9th which was further improved by a lightning transition to start the bike section in a dizzying 3rd, ahead of all three Olympic medallists.

Harry Leleu in action in the world series | Picture by Maddie Leleu

Leleu got caught up in the bike crash of Mathew Hauser halfway through the first lap which allowed a five-man man breakaway which included Wilde, and the two Frenchman Vincent Luis and Leo Bergere.

Leleu stayed in the 30-strong chasing pack for the 40.8K bike section which was covered in a speedy time of just under 54 minutes.

With Olympic champion Yee off to secure the World title with his trademark blistering run, Leleu was equally as inspired with a 31.15 10K clocking to leave many established International triathletes in his wake and finish a sensational 22nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Leleu has competed on the Elite Triathlon circuit for a number of years in both European Cups and World Cups, this has been his breakthrough year into World Series racing.

Having started his interest in the sport with Arun Tridents as an 10-year-old and with Chichester Runners a couple of years later, Sunday’s performance on the streets of Spain was a just reward for close to 20 years of effort, discipline and ambition.