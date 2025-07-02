Goodwood bosses are impressed by the potential line-up in two of their big Group 2 races at Glorious week.

Entries for the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes – to be run on Tuesday, July 29 – and the King George Qatar Stakes – on Friday, August 1 – are among the latest to be revelaed, with the start of the Qatar Goodwood Festival now just under a month away.

Run over seven furlongs, the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes blends speed and stamina in one of the festival’s most competitive Group 2s.

Defending champion Audience, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is set to bid for back-to-back victories but will likely face stern opposition from dual winner Kinross trained by Ralph Beckett, who took this prize in 2021 and 2023.

Robert Havlin riding Audience (red) to win the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes last year (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Kind Of Blue, a Group 1 Champion Sprint winner, could make his seven-furlong debut here as trainer James Fanshawe looks to reignite his campaign following a modest seasonal return.

Group 2 Duke of Cambridge winner Crimson Advocate, trained by the Gosdens and a winner at Goodwood and Royal Ascot already this season, also holds an entry for this race as well as the Qatar Nassau Stakes – and adds intrigue as she potentially steps into mixed company depending on which engagement connections decide to take up.

Cosmic Year, trained by Harry Charlton, was an eye-catcher in pattern company this season including second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, continues to shape like a horse ready to land a major prize.

The lightning-fast five-furlong dash that is the King George Qatar Stakes regularly attracts top sprinters from Britain and abroad and this year looks no different.

Get It wins the Stewards' Cup last time - the horse may go for glory in the King George Stakes this year | Picture: Malcolm Wells

This year’s 34 entries are headlined by Time For Sandals, trained by Harry Eustace, winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, who may test her speed over a furlong shorter.

Get It trained by George Baker, successful at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last season in the Coral Stewards’ Cup, could return off the back of a commanding Wokingham win at Royal Ascot.

Believing, trained by George Boughey, landed the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint earlier this season and now bids for a final Group race triumph before retiring from the track, with the added intrigue of already being in foal to Frankel.

Global flair is added in the shape of Asfoora, the Australian flyer who was narrowly denied in this race last year following her Royal Ascot victory.

Entries have also been revealed for the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry as well as two major handicaps of the Qatar Goodwood Festival – 106 contenders have been entered in the Coral Stewards’ Cup and 90 in the Coral Golden Mile. The weights for both handicap races were being published this week.

And as we have already reported, entries for Glorious week’s three flagship Group 1 races look mouthwatering.

Qatar Sussex Stakes contenders include Field Of Gold, Rosallion and Henri Matisse. Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes contenders include Illinois, French Master and Jan Brueghel, while Visit Qatar Nassau Stakes entries feature See The Fire, Whirl and Bedtime Story.