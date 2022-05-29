Lester Piggott: Goodwood Racecourse pays tribute to legendary jockey

Piggott recorded 4,493 wins during his record-breaking career and was widely regarded as one of the greatest flat racing jockeys of all time.

The nine-time Derby winner was admitted to hospital in Switzerland, where he lived, with a reported heart condition last week.

Posting on Twitter, a Goodwood Racecourse spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary jockey Lester Piggott.

“A champion of our sport, here he is winning the Sussex Stakes on Thatch in 1973 for trainer Vincent O'Brien.

Piggott won 30 British Classic races as well as 116 Royal Ascot victories. He was named champion jockey 11 times between 1960 and 1982.

Piggott was just 12 when he rode his first winner at Haydock in 1948. His last win came at the same track in 1994, a year before he retired.