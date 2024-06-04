Lewes AC count the County medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes AC is not just a running club. Summer reminds us that athletics is not just running but jumping and throwing as well.

So Lewes athletes of all ages and different skill sets descended on the K2 stadium in Crawley for the Sussex County Track and Field Championships. Gratifyingly the club came away with nine bronze, 12 silver and 11 gold awards. The breadth of disciplines where Lewes won these awards bodes well for the future.

Some golds went to runners who are no strangers to success. Under 20 women’s 400m gold went to Grace Tuesday with a time of 58.32. In U17W 800m Ava James took gold in an outstanding 2:11.45.

There was success for vets with Andrea Sansottera taking the VM35 5000m gold in 16:39.05 as well as 1500m silver. Jonathan Burrell, one of the club’s foremost vet internationals, took gold in the 800m in the VM60 category in a time of 2:22.59.

Emilia Singer took 300m gold.

With regard to silverware – figuratively speaking alas - Esme Stephenson came second in the U17 1500m competition in a time of 4:51.83. Also in the U17 category Thalia Witham achieved a double silver in the 80m hurdles (13.07 secs) and 300m hurdles (51.32). In the second race she was pipped at the post for gold by Emilia Laura Singer (48.68 secs).

Bronzes include Henry Crook’s Under 15 100m in 12.27 which was matched by Maria Breeze’s bronze in Girls’ version of the sprint (13.41 secs). Archie Besely focused on endurance and it took him rather longer (17:26.5)– how does that compare with your parkrun time? - to get his bronze in the Under 17 5000m. Meanwhile, as well as the gold in the 300m hurdles Emilia Laura Singer won Under 17 long jump bronze with a neat 5m. a

Another Under 17, Fred Gander, won bronze with 10.38m in the men's triple jump. But Emilia had not finished: she took to the triple jump and won yet another bronze (with a 10.16m jump) to add to the gold.

An example of the breadth of athletic techniques the club can call upon is race walking. In the U13 2000m race walk Seth Muddle took gold in 13:32.02 followed by Rainbow Love’s silver with a time of 16:28.61. In the U15 3000m Race Walk, Charlie Perry took gold with a time of 17:21.19 and Thomas Muddle came second in 21.41.46. Finally Beverly Sheridan took silver in over 65 women’s 3000m race walk with a time of 22:19.69.

Jia Atkins throwing a hammer for gold.

Lewes AC is lessening its reliance on track, as field is beginning to assert itself. Jia Louise Atkins took the hammer throw Under 20 gold with a throw of 28.35m and U20M javelin throw gold went to Hugo Mason with a throw of 47.59m.