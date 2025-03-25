Lewes AC crowned East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League champions

Lewes Athletic Club have triumphed in the 2024/2025 East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League (ESSCCL), securing the prestigious team trophy in a challenging and thrilling five-mile season finale at Pett.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the final race clashing with the popular Lewes Moyleman Marathon, Lewes AC managed to field a determined team and deliver a strong performance to clinch the title.

Several standout individual performances bolstered the team’s victory. Jonathan Burrell secured 1st place in the V60 category, while Ben Peplar dominated the Senior Men’s field to take 1st place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Sally Norris claimed an impressive 3rd place in the F45 category, with Helen Bowman matching that result in the F55 category.

League winners! Hard work, dedication, and a bit of mud – Lewes AC claims the ESSCCL top spot

Club Chair Philip Westbury expressed his delight, stating: "I am absolutely thrilled with Lewes AC's performance. "This victory in the ESSCCL league, our first since 2021, was a key milestone in our Club's mission to reclaim the trophy while encouraging greater participation across all events.

"Thanks to the dedicated cross-country training provided by our coaching team in the autumn, we laid a strong foundation for success. It has been wonderful to witness the hard work, commitment, and determination of our runners throughout the winter, culminating in this well-earned and collective triumph."

Unusually for the time of year, the race conditions at Pett were dry, offering a different challenge to the typical muddy terrain expected in cross-country events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebratory atmosphere was heightened post-race, as the league presented awards to the deserving champions.

Eyes on the prize: Lewes AC line up for the final ESSCCL race at Pett

This triumph marks a significant milestone for Lewes AC, reaffirming the Club’s strength and commitment to excellence in cross-country running. The Club's delighted coaching team and enthusiastic athletes look forward to defending their title in the upcoming season.

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk