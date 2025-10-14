Lewes AC hosts successful first fixture of East Sussex Sunday Cross Country Season

On 12th October, Lewes Athletic Club was delighted to host the opening fixture of the 2025/2026 East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League, welcoming runners from across the county to a challenging and scenic five-mile course starting and finishing in the Meadow at Landport Bottom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In ideal running conditions, cool, dry, and touched with autumnal sunshine, 48 Lewes AC members took part in the event, tackling an uphill start onto the South Downs, across Blackcap, and down via Mount Harry to the finish in the meadow.

The East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League brings together 18 teams representing 23 clubs from across the region. Over the course of six events, held from October to March, runners compete on varied off-road routes of around five miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes AC entered this season determined to defend its title as Champions of the 2024/2025, League, and the team made a strong start by finishing the first fixture in first place overall.

As hosts of this year’s first ESSCL fixture, Lewes AC set the stage for a thrilling day of cross country racing at Blackcap

Among standout individual performances for Lewes AC:

Patrick Wilding (M35) – 4th place, 29:17

– 4th place, Toby Meanwell (M45) – 6th place, 29:30

– 6th place, Jonathan Darley (M35) – 30th place, 32:25

– 30th place, Flaminia Gold (SW) – 1st woman, 32:34

– 1st woman, Emma Rollings (F45) – 1st V45 woman, 37:09

– 1st V45 woman, Katherine McCorry (F40) – 37:59

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury said: ““We’re thrilled to kick off the new season with such a strong team turnout and performance. Hosting this event on beloved Blackcap always brings out the best in our runners, and today’s results set a great tone for the months ahead. I’d also like to give heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who made the day possible… those who marshalled, manned registration, timed the runners, directed parking, and supported behind the scenes. Their hard work and good spirit ensured everything ran smoothly.”

The next fixture in the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League will be held on Sunday 23rd November 2025, hosted by Wadhurst Runners at Snape Wood.

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visitwww.lewesac.co.uk.