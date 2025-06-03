Lewes AC members make waves at WSFRL Littlehampton Beach Race

On the sunny, breezy evening of Wednesday, 28th May, 27 adult members of Lewes Athletic Club, representing all ages and abilities, participated in the West Sussex Fun Run League (WSFRL) Beach Run, hosted by ARunners at East Beach, Littlehampton.

The 5-mile race began with one lap around the green before runners crossed the shingle and tackled two laps along the beach route, finishing back on the green.

Outward, the wind pushed runners along, but they faced a stiff headwind on the return. Puddles left behind by the tide offered occasional splashes, while the wide-open views and late spring sunshine created a stunning coastal backdrop.

Top Lewes performances came from Ben Peplar, who placed 3rd overall with an impressive time of 28:10, and Ellie King, the club's first woman home, finishing as 16th Female in 38:22.

The WSFRL brings together seventeen clubs from across Sussex, each hosting an annual event open to all runners, whether affiliated or not. With many races taking place across the beautiful South Downs, including Lewes AC's Easter 10k, the series is ideal for club runners of every experience level.

The well-organised, well-marshalled Littlehampton beach run ended on a high note with post-race cake and fish and chips, adding to camaraderie and fun.

Club Chair Philip Westbury said: "We're incredibly proud of everyone who took part. Events like this capture the true spirit of Lewes AC, supporting one another, pursuing personal goals, and enjoying the beautiful and varied Sussex terrains. Whether you're racing at the front or just out for the experience, it's about the shared joy of running together."

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.